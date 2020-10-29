Another day, another leap in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County.
Ten more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the state as well, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The 10 deaths are the most Wyoming added in a single day since the pandemic began in March.
Campbell County put up 64 new confirmed cases, breaking its daily-record of 61 set less than a week ago and giving the county a total of 958 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 64 new cases is the more than were reported in any other county in the state Thursday.
The county also has 85 probable cases. Between the confirmed and probable cases, 505 are active and 491 have recovered.
The rise continues in the rest of Wyoming as well, as the state added another 301 confirmed COVID-19 cases, coming in at 10,589 confirmed cases and 1,918 probables since the pandemic began.
The new deaths attributed to COVID-19 bring Wyoming’s death toll to 87.
The deaths came from residents of Albany, Converse, Fremont, Laramie and Sheridan counties. Three of the deceased were from Goshen County and another two are from Natrona County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Thirty of the state’s deaths have come in the past two weeks, as hospitalizations in the state remain high.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are 109 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon. That is the most hospitalizations in the state at one time. The hospitalization tally has remained above 100 COVID-19 patients each day since crossing that threshold Sunday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there were seven COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, one of which in was in the ICU, said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokesperson.
Albany County continues to have the most cases in the state with 1,299 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 151 probables. Laramie County is the next highest with 1,257 (399), followed by Fremont 1,201 (172), Natrona 1,201 (256), Campbell County 958 (85) and Teton 746 (33).
