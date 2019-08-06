What is a stalking horse bid?

A stalking horse bidder is someone a distressed company, in this case Cloud Peak Energy, may designate to bid during a bankruptcy process. What this does is set a floor or minimum threshold for other bidders to meet and helps protect the value of the assets being auctioned off.

In the case that another bidder doesn’t submit an offer better than the stalking horse, one option is for that group to then accept the assets in lieu of money the investors are owed and they spin off into another company.

That is what happened in 2015 when Alpha Natural Resources filed for Chapter 11. Along with mines in the eastern part of the United States, Alpha also owned two large mines in Wyoming in Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr.

The company’s stalking horse group of investors accepted those mines as payment for debt owed them by the company and they formed Contura Energy.