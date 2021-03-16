Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 693 since the pandemic began.
The newly added deaths occurred in Big Horn and Sheridan counties.
The new state health orders, announced last week, also went into effect Tuesday.
Under the new orders, the statewide mask mandate has been lifted along with other restrictions on bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms.
“With fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths at this point, our overall situation related to the pandemic is encouraging,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, in a press release Monday.
“But COVID-19 has not yet gone away so we need to act with caution and personal responsibility for a while longer to ensure progress in the right direction while our vaccination efforts continue.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,022
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,290 (75.33% as of March 15)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,562
- Second vaccine doses administered:3,168 (69.44% as of March 15)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 7
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,216
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,628
- Recoveries in past seven days: 11
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of March 15)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 15
- Number of probables: 8,491
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 339
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,861
- Number of active cases: 428
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 693
- Hospitalizations today: 12 (as of March 15)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,066 (1,324)
Natrona: 5,806 (1,964)
Campbell: 4,216 (490)
Fremont: 4,166 (791)
Sweetwater: 3,746 (147)
Albany: 3,544 (387)
Sheridan: 2,415 (629)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 387 (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.