About $100,000 in damage occurred to an Anadarko Petroleum Corp. booster station south of Gillette, where $10,000 worth of copper wire and miscellaneous equipment was reported missing Wednesday morning, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
It is unclear when the theft occurred at the power plant, which is located down a gravel road south of Highway 450 and east of Highway 59.
