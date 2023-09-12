Two men who are accused of fighting with broken beer bottles outside of a Gillette home have each been charged with aggravated assault and battery and bound over to District Court.
Lewis Paez-Flores, 37, was bound over to District Court after Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause to suspect him of aggravated assault at his Sept. 7 preliminary hearing.
The other man in the fight, Wilquerman Monsalpe, 31, was bound over at his Sept. 5 preliminary hearing when Magistrate Rick Erb found probable cause to suspect him of aggravated assault, according to court documents.
Paez-Flores is accused of stabbing and slashing Monsalpe with a broken Corona bottle and Monsalpe is accused of hitting Paez-Flores on the head with a beer bottle.
The morning of Aug. 27, a Sheriff’s deputy came across what appeared to be a fight between two men, later identified as Monsalpe and Paez-Lewis, outside a residence on Harry Street.
When he arrived, a number of people fled from the scene and Monsalpe was bleeding heavily from his chest from a puncture and two cuts on his shoulder and chest. The puncture wound on his shoulder cut about 3 inches deep and revealed bone through his flesh, according to court documents. Another cut ran from his left shoulder down to his stomach.
While deputies attended to Monsalpe and waited for EMS to arrive, Paez-Lewis was spotted walking down a neighboring street with multiple cuts to the top of his head and forehead. He had a broken Corona bottle in his hand with blood on it, according to court documents.
Each man was taken to the Campbell County Health Emergency Department. Monsalpe was taken into surgery with concerns of arterial bleeding and Lewis required several staples to cuts on top of his head, according to court documents.
Paez-Flores was interviewed by Sheriff’s investigator Josh Knittel while at the hospital, through Gillette police officer Ralph Valdez, who translated from Spanish. He described an argument between he and Monsalpe that got heated and was taken outside. He then said Monsalpe threw a Corona bottle at him and he ran away while more bottles were thrown at him.
After he was discharged from the hospital, he agreed to talk to Knittel and Valdez at the Sheriff’s Office and gave a different story in which he said he remembered pushing Monsalpe who then hit him in the head with a Corona bottle. Then he swung the broken bottle at Monsalpe but was unsure if he hit him. He was arrested for aggravated assault following that interview, according to court documents.
Through talking with Paez-Flores and his wife, as well as Monsalpe, investigators gathered that Paez-Flores pushed Monsalpe, causing Monsalpe to hit him in the head with a Corona bottle at which point Paez-Flores stabbed and slashed him with the broken beer bottle before fleeing.
Monsalpe was arrested for aggravated assault after being discharged from the hospital Aug. 28.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
