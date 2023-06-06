For the co-owners of one of downtown Gillette’s newest businesses, it didn’t take long before they knew they wanted to go into business together.
Prairie Mercantile is located at 101 East Third Street in the building that formerly housed Alla Lala Cupcakes. Co-owners Tara Rodriguez and Tomi Kissack had known each other for about a week before becoming business partners.
At the start of 2023, Kissack and Rodriguez were operating their own businesses. Kissack had Rusty Nickel Boutique, while Rodriguez was selling under the name Prairie Jewelry. They were selling items online and in a couple of vendor stores in Gillette, including Uniquely Wyoming.
One day, Rodriguez was in Uniquely Wyoming. It just so happened that Kissack was there as well, and a store employee introduced them to each other.
They did a vendor show at Cam-plex that weekend. The following Wednesday they met for coffee, and the next day, one week after they’d met, they signed the lease on the building.
“It was fate, we both feel like God put us together in the right place at the right time,” Rodriguez said. “We both are just super hardworking, and we just love being around people, just super open and charismatic, it just comes natural to us.”
Having a store has “been a dream of mine for probably 20 years,” Rodriguez said. One of the biggest limitations with e-commerce is the customer can’t really see what they’re purchasing. All they see is an image that they hope matches the actual product. Rodriguez added that shipping costs have gotten “outrageous.”
Prairie Mercantile opened its doors in mid-April. Rodriguez described it as a “collaboration of a fun clothing boutique meets a vintage antique store.”
“It’s just really rustic, it’s friendly, it’s open,” she said.
It sells clothing for men, women and children, and its slogan is “everyday wear with a western flair.” It also sells household items, candles, pet products and more.
In Gillette’s early years, mercantiles, or general stores, were a mainstay, especially on Main Street.
“I just love the fact we can bring that back to the downtown area,” Rodriguez said.
Both Rodriguez and Kissack are wives and mothers, and Kissack also works full-time at St. John Paul II Catholic School, but they’ve been able to share the workload, and they also have gotten a lot of support from their friends and family.
Prairie Mercantile is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Rodriguez said the other downtown business owners have been very welcoming and customers are excited.
“It’s nice we get to connect with our clients, meet new people constantly, and we’re loving it,” she said.
