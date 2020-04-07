Two people, including a Gillette resident, were arrested Tuesday morning in Moorcroft after allegedly stealing a blue Chevrolet Silverado from a Shell station in Gillette.
The suspects, a man and a woman, were removed from the truck at gunpoint and were arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. They are now in the Crook County jail in Sundance, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Eli Ellis. Their names were not immediately available.
