First responders work together while extricating the driver of a Ford pickup truck out of the vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover at the end of Maple Circle in Gillette Tuesday morning. The driver was then transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Gracia Jennings, who was the passenger, walks away from the Ford pickup truck involved in a rollover accident along Maple Circle Tuesday. Jennings only sustained a cut on her arm in the accident, while the driver was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
One person was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover on Maple Circle late Tuesday morning.
Gracia Jennings, a passenger in the Ford pickup truck, was able to crawl out immediately. The driver had to be extricated with the help of numerous responding agencies working together at the scene. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
