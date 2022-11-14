A man who was shot in the abdomen Monday morning at the Howard Johnson hotel has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man's identity and age were not released by police and detectives remain at the scene of the shooting.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson declined to comment on whether there are suspects at this time and said police believe there is no threat to the public.
Police officers responded to a report of "a man being shot" at the Howard Johnson Hotel at about 5 a.m. Monday.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said that deputies helped officers with a perimeter check and left when they were no longer needed.
The police investigation continues.
