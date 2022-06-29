A 24-year-old man was hospitalized after an encounter with Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies, who shot him after he pointed a shotgun at them Tuesday morning.
At 8:37 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Palomino Road, north of Gillette. The homeowner, a 45-year-old woman, called deputies to report a family fight.
When deputies got there, they met Andrew Crenshaw, 24, outside the home. As they were talking with Crenshaw, he grabbed a shotgun, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. He refused to comply with deputies’ orders and at one point aimed the shotgun at the deputies.
Deputies responded by shooting Crenshaw. He was detained and was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Matheny said.
No one else was hurt.
Matheny said the situation escalated very quickly, and that the “escalation of force at the time demanded that we use lethal force," as opposed to a method of non-lethal force.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.
There were three deputies who were involved, and they all have been placed on administrative leave, Matheny said.
Crenshaw faces three counts of aggravated assault, one for each deputy.
