Gillette College is giving prospective students a chance to drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with enrollment counselors to prepare for the spring semester during extended hours.
Walk-in Wednesday is open 3-7 p.m. to anyone who is interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs or who still needs to complete enrollment for the spring. Classes begin Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.