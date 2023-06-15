A number of Campbell County Public Library employees have spoken out strongly against the majority of current library board members and two County Commissioners, accusing the lot of fostering a hostile work environment and appointing board members to further their own political agendas.
In a series of survey responses acquired by the News Record, 27 employees used the anonymous forum to air their concerns with the current board and commissioners Colleen Faber and Del Shelstad, who they say have not supported employees through nearly two years of public controversy and have instead enabled a “vocal minority” to shape library policy.
Four of the employees explicitly called for library board members to step down or be removed from their seats and replaced with ones more representative of the community as a whole.
Thirty-two employees took the anonymous survey requested by library board members to gauge library employees’ feelings on their workplace, the director and the board after reports of library staff feeling mistreated and harassed by the public.
Potential identifying information was further redacted from the documents obtained by the News Record.
The public record request to the county was first submitted and received by Jay Mahylis, who has applied for the library board four times, including this most recent round of applications.
In the written responses, many employees were critical of the survey’s intent and accused the questions of being worded in misleading ways that seemed designed to implicate the library director, Terri Lesley, or paint a misleadingly positive image of the workplace environment.
“The statements are leading questions, with no way to answer them truthfully and accurately, as too many of the words are leading words, emotional words and evocative words,” one employee wrote. “The design is antagonistic. It appears to be an attack piece on the Director.”
Many of the written responses defended Lesley and other library higher-ups while pointing blame on the library board, Faber and Shelstad for the harassment, threats and incidents with members of the public that employees have experienced throughout the past two years.
“This survey has made the staff a little leery,” another employee wrote. “We aren’t sure how much will be kept confidential or if it will all be shared with the board … One of the board members seemed to have her nose in the planning of the whole issue.”
Many responses clarified that the new library board members were the ones responsible: Sage Bear, Chelsie Collier, Chuck Butler and Darcie Lyon. Some responses separated Lyon from the blame and many named Charlie Anderson, the longest-tenured board member, as separate from the issues they’re facing.
“I don’t think any of us employees feel valued or really heard by the Library Board because they are only focused on their own agenda and do not care (about) anyone else,” one employee wrote. The employee went on to say that, “They also allow patrons to speak in public comments calling us ‘groomers,’ ‘pedophiles,’ and other horrible names, but when they feel one of their own has been targeted, they are quick to defend their friends and take away a supporter’s chance to talk in public comments.”
How did it come about?
At a board meeting in January, Collier said the board was concerned about the staff and how they’ve been treated by the public, and she asked county HR director Brandy Elder to create a survey for library employees to evaluate what they’ve experienced.
Collier had briefly worked at the library and said she heard from former coworkers about how they were being treated.
“I have a heart for the staff, I wanted to know how they were being mistreated, because I wanted to stand up for them,” she said.
Collier said Lesley had mentioned multiple times that counselors had to be called in “because the staff had been treated so poorly.”
“I couldn’t believe the public would treat them that way,” she said.
Collier said Elder suggested doing an employee survey to gauge how library staff were feeling. Lesley said she had been working with Elder to create the survey at the start of 2023.
“Brandy and I were working on it, emailing back and forth, and I think the board thought it would be done quickly,” Lesley said. “Then Chelsie found somebody who would design a survey, she went ahead and took it over.”
Collier said she “never heard back from” Elder, and so she reached out to Kelley Boltin, a local counselor who has a private practice, who said she would write the survey. Collier said she did not write the survey, and that she coordinated with Boltin and Elder to get it completed.
The survey was approved by the library board in March and administered by Elder’s department.
The survey was sent out to the library’s 64 employees, which includes full-time, part-time and substitute employees. The 32 employees who filled out the survey represent a 50% response rate.
Some of the board members were disappointed in the responses.
Collier said employees “didn’t see the intent of the survey, and they didn’t answer the questions the way I hoped.”
She said the library staff used the survey “as an opportunity to bash the board” instead of trying to give constructive feedback.
Bear was aware that library employees were mad at her for taking away their continuing education, so she wasn’t surprised by the anger in some of the responses.
“I’m just sorry that they looked at it as a confrontational thing when we as a board were trying to reach out to them,” Bear said.
She said she was “disappointed in their vitriol,” and that there was “nothing in there suggesting a solution,” but that she was glad to see the employees are happy with their managers and the director.
“We need to come to terms with what the reality is,” Bear said. “How do you want us to support you as a staff, besides the ALA thing, what else do you want from us?”
Anderson said this anger is the result of the “huge amount of negative pressure (on the staff) over the last two years.”
“That’s obviously very hard on people to get that type of treatment from one segment of the public,” he said.
'Oppressive and sad'
The survey had 16 multiple choice questions and a 17th question where employees could provide suggestions or concerns about the library's work environment.
A number of responses echoed the pedophile and groomer comments, which they said the library board members have not stepped up to defend them from.
Another librarian said the board members "have no idea how libraries work. What used to be a great place to work is now a place where we’re under attack by our leadership. This is oppressive and sad.”
Five of the questions dealt with the director's relationship with employees. When asked if the director cares about employees as individuals, 87% said they either agreed or strongly agreed. And 93% either agreed or strongly agreed that Lesley appreciates their contributions and provides support when faced with public scrutiny.
On the other hand, 75% strongly disagreed that the library board cared about them as individuals, and 93% either disagreed or strongly disagreed that they have the support of the board during public scrutiny.
One employee accused three current board members, and one former, of being manipulated by the commission.
“The only reason Sage Bear, Chuck Butler, Chelsie Collier & Mandy Steward are (were) on this board is because they are puppets for the Commissioner Faber and Commissioner Shelstad, who didn’t have legal power to do what they wanted so they appointed people with no backbone who they could manipulate,” the employee said.
The employee went on to say that, “You don’t trust us, and it shows. You second guess everything we do. You are creating a hostile work environment for the librarians of Campbell County Public Library. … We see you. We know that you care nothing about us and would be entirely happy to see us unemployed.”
One employee wrote about losing several coworkers in the last six months "due to the stress of the CCPLS LIBRARY BOARD!!!!"
“I know people that have left the library, people that have changed jobs, and people that are thinking of leaving because it’s just not worth it when the people in power won’t listen and don’t seem to have any sense,” one employee said.
“The level of insulting and demeaning behavior, the attempts to push through the Mass Resistance agenda, and the lack of concern for both the library as an institution and the library employees is unconscionable,” another employee said.
One employee has left the library in tears more than once in the last few months.
“I’ve been called a pedophile and a homewrecker, I’ve been told I’m grooming kids and helping sex traffickers, I was told I shouldn’t be allowed around kids," the employee wrote, adding that coworkers have been called much worse, and that one coworker was told "she should have her kids taken away.”
Employees were split when asked if they felt safe at work. There were 48% who said they did, while 26% said they did not feel safe. The remaining 26% fell in the middle.
The results were similar when employees were asked if they felt attacked at times by patrons. Again, 48% said they agreed or strongly agreed with this statement, while 19% disagreed or strongly disagreed and 32% neither agreed nor disagreed.
For Lyon, she feels like she and other board members are being blamed for things that started before they were appointed to the board.
“I think it’s unfair, because we’re trying to solve the problem, but we didn’t start the problem,” she said.
As far as the results being made public, the board members, as well as Faber and Shelstad believe this won’t make things better.
Lyon said while she’s glad the library board has the information, she's concerned that it’s now public.
“I think having it go in the public is going to make it a lot harder to deal with,” she said.
Butler was unable to be reached for comment by the time this story was published.
Commissioner Del Shelstad and Commission Chair Colleen Faber said they weren’t surprised by the survey results, but they were disappointed the results are now out in the open.
“I think it sheds a bad light on everybody involved,” Shelstad said. “Reading through some of those comments … somebody’s got a real axe to grind, it’s really obvious.”
Faber said the “inflammatory remarks” in some of the responses reflect on the character of those people who submitted them.
“In this case, it’s more of a wanting to disagree, and obviously the intent was to get this public,” Faber said.
If there is one takeaway from the survey, Lyon said, it’s that there remains a lot of work left to be done.
“I’m glad we did the survey, but we have a lot of healing to do still,” she said. “I’m hoping this next year we can gain a little more trust with the staff.”
