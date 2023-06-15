A number of Campbell County Public Library employees have spoken out strongly against the majority of current library board members and two County Commissioners, accusing the lot of fostering a hostile work environment and appointing board members to further their own political agendas.

Download PDF CCPL #16 Answers
Download PDF CCPL Survey Results
Download PDF CCPL Survey Comments Redacted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.