There were four separate shoplifting incidents at Walmart over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, a 47-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were ticketed for shoplifting and were issued trespass notices after attempting to leave the store with $440.95 worth of items, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.