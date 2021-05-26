Eleven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded Tuesday afternoon in Campbell County, bumping the county’s active case count to 56 as Wyoming recorded six more COVID-19 related deaths.
The new additions to the state’s death toll include three from Albany county, two from Natrona County and one death from Big Horn County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
With the new Campbell County cases, there have now been 4,459 confirmed, 521 probable and 4,864 recovered cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,983 (as of May 24)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,818 (as of May 24)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 870
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 521
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 63
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,459
- Number of active cases: 56
- Recoveries: 4,864
- Recoveries in past seven days: 67
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3 (as of May 24)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 54
- Number of probables: 9,388
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 454
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,482
- Number of active cases: 462
- New deaths: 6
- Overall deaths: 719
- Hospitalizations today: 58 (as of May 24)
