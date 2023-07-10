The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity will soon expand to building homes in Wright, an expansion that has been in the works for a while.
Brenda Kirk, executive director of Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity, said the goal is to close on a land purchase in Wright by the end of the year. The expansion outside of Gillette comes after surveys came back from clients and residents in Gillette and Wright who supported the idea of home builds in the area.
The survey took into consideration whether a commute from Wright to Gillette or surrounding cities would be considered a hassle and also if there’s enough infrastructure to support more homes built.
“There’s a need for affordable housing all over but sometimes there aren’t the same issues,” Kirk said.
In Teton County, she spoke to the issue of land. In Campbell County, land isn’t the issue but rather gas stations or grocery stores that are within reach of families in the new homes.
“We can’t just plunk a house in the middle of nowhere,” she added.
The local group began providing repairs to homes outside of Gillette a couple of years ago and since then, the number of repairs completed have tripled each year, according to an Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity press release. Requests for help have even come in from as far away as Newcastle.
After receiving good feedback from those who took the survey, Kirk said it made sense to build out further where housing hasn’t been built in more than a decade. The goal is to complete the land purchase and then notify the about 50 people on the organization’s list before a 30-day application period opens. Those on the list have reached out at some point asking about affordable housing.
By October, Kirk plans on having videos and information up on the website about how to apply, along with seminars about financial education that are open to everyone.
“I’m thinking that at the start of the year (2024), we’ll start looking at applications and getting into home ownership classes,” Kirk said. “The goal is to break ground next year and hope to start working on more than one home at once.”
Volunteers and workers
A recent $5,000 grant awarded by the Wyoming Community Foundation will go toward hiring a full-time construction supervisor. Although the position has been open for more than a year, Kirk said it hasn’t been filled in part because of the staffing shortage in the construction industry seen across the country.
Also, many who work in construction are already working for a for-profit business. Applications for the construction supervisor are preferable but Kirk said even a part-time worker who has previous knowledge of home construction would be helpful.
“If there’s someone partially retired out there who has experience with residential construction and wants to work part-time or on home build sites, that’s great,” she said.
Kirk is now the only paid employee at the local Habitat but with construction workers hired, the aim would be to help more Campbell County residents than in past years.
Locals also can apply for a HeartCorps and community outreach coordinator position. The employee would work part-time for HeartCorps, helping locals learn about heart health, blood pressure and nutrition security, as well as additional hours working with Habitat for outreach.
Finally, volunteers interested in diving into a burgeoning deconstruction crew could help on projects that bring in money for the organization. Kirk is often asked if the nonprofit has a ReStore, a retail business that sells new and gently used furniture or home accessories. While that could be a long time in coming, the deconstruction crew would grow a circle of volunteers interested in the idea.
“For us, it would be going through what is donated so that we can use or sell as much as we can,” Kirk said. “Kind of switching the mindset from only volunteering with construction to seeing there’s a ton of little jobs to do to earn funds to build a house.”
The crew would also go out to homes being renovated or in need of repair to find scraps and materials in good condition that could be reused or sold.
An ongoing project is taking carpet scraps donated by Quality Flooring and turning them into quality rugs or runners people can buy for their homes. Anyone interested in helping can reach out to Kirk at 307-228-0024.
