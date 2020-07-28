Hail-producing storms moved through the Gillette on Sunday ahead of what’s expected to be a week of heavy rainfall, said Keith Scherburn, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Multiple storms were moving across southwest Campbell County and into western South Dakota, but none produced what the Weather Service considers “severe” hail. Sunday’s reports came in about 4 p.m. and the largest hail reported was roughly penny-sized.
