A 31-year-old Minnesota woman was arrested for marijuana possession Friday after she was stopped for speeding on Highway 50 with drugs and about $10,000 cash inside the car.
A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked the blue 2010 Ford Focus speeding 62 mph in a 55 mph zone south of Gillette. The smell of raw marijuana came from the vehicle during the stop and the 31-year-old driver and her passenger, a 30-year-old man, denied having marijuana in the car, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
