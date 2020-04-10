The city of Gillette postponed or canceled a number of events and services Thursday afternoon in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city suspended its yard waste curbside service until further notice. The city has yet to open its yard waste drop-off site this calendar year and it won't be opening in the foreseeable future.
The Drive and Drop Community Clean-up program, which takes happens on three straight weekends in April and early May, and the Parks and Beautification Board's Trash-a-thon have been suspended until later in the year.
Gillette also canceled the Children's Memorial Walkway Ceremony, which typically happens in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.