Bell Nob missing its bell
The Gillette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of the bell that usually hangs outside Bell Nob Golf Course.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

A $1,500 bell whose presence at Bell Nob Golf Course is more symbolic than monetary is missing.

The Gillette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of the bell that hangs outside Bell Nob Golf Course.

