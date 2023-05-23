The city of Gillette recently recognized seven police officers for their lifesaving efforts.
Elizabeth Thrailkill, Keyarius Storey, Vavi Domingo, Eric Vos, Jeremy Dowdy, Kyle Sprague and Seth Marbry all received Life Saving awards last week at a City Council meeting.
All seven of them were involved in saving the life of a 23-year-old man who’d been shot and crashed his car into a tree in March.
Police Chief Chuck Deaton said that on March 16, officers responded to a report of a dispute between two men where gunshots were fired. They believed one man had possibly been shot at Liberty Lane and drove away.
Thrailkill was the first to see the man’s car, a 2010 Lincoln sedan, crashed into a tree near Gurley Avenue and Warlow Drive. The man was slumped over the steering wheel, Deaton said.
Thrailkill, Storey and Dowdy pulled the man out of the car and started administering first aid. Thrailkill cut the man’s shirt off, and there was so much blood it wasn’t obvious at first where the wound was.
Domingo, Sprague and Marbry got medical equipment, and the wound was eventually located on the man’s upper right arm, near the armpit. Dowdy and Vos applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding, but his body began to shut down.
Thrailkill began doing chest compressions and continued until EMS and firefighters responded and took over. The man was taken to the hospital and later flown to Rapid City, South Dakota for treatment. Deaton said the medical staff credited the police officers’ efforts as “the primary reason for the man surviving.”
Thrailkill received a second Life Saving award for an incident a few months earlier. In November, she responded to an apartment for the report of a woman having a heart attack. She performed CPR on the woman until EMS arrived and took over, Deaton said. The woman spent three days in the hospital and made a full recovery.
Two new officers sworn in
The Gillette Police Department also swore in two officers last week.
Marbry, who’s been in law enforcement for more than 10 years, started as a deputy in South Dakota. Before joining the GPD, he was working for the Buffalo Police Department, where he’d achieved the rank of sergeant.
He lives here in Gillette, where his wife works in the school district, and he was having to drive back and forth between Buffalo and Gillette every day, so he “might as well work here if he lives here,” Deaton said.
And Carissa Riley started working for the Gillette Police Department in 2015 as a communications technician. She rose up through the ranks and became a dispatcher, Deaton said, but her dream was always to be on the streets as a police officer.
