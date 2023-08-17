Battle for the High Plains (copy)
Gillette Blue Jay Alaina Dougal covers home plate as Teal Deal’s Kensington Weber slides in for a steal during a 10U Battle for the High Plains softball tournament Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

The City Council approved a field use policy for the Energy Capital Sports Complex that will emphasize giving priority to local softball and baseball players.

Christy G

I am still perplexed with the $20 that the Camporee has to pay for exclusive use of the sports complex for 4 days!! That is the total, not per day or per person!! And local residents are excluded during those times.

