The City Council approved a field use policy for the Energy Capital Sports Complex that will emphasize giving priority to local softball and baseball players.
Tuesday night, city council members approved a resolution that lined out a new policy designed to resolve scheduling conflicts.
These conflicts have come up not so much in scheduling tournaments or games, but practice, particularly in the summer. There are dozens of teams and not enough fields to keep everyone satisfied. The council members hope this policy will remedy that.
“We want to do the best we can with what we have, and try and accommodate everybody and meet all the needs,” Mayor Shay Lundvall said.
The policy states that Campbell County School District will have the top priority during softball season, as well as when the state softball tournament and the USA Softball of Wyoming is hosted in Gillette.
If there is a scheduling conflict, tournaments have priority over individual games. Camps and clinics are next on the priority list, followed by scrimmages, then practices.
If the conflict still is not resolved at this point — for example, if two groups are vying for one practice slot — the priority is as follows:
- Nonprofit entities in Campbell County requesting reservations for field use by softball teams made up of girls 19 years and younger
- Private individuals or for-profit entities in Campbell County wanting to use the field for softball teams made up of girls 19 and younger.
- Nonprofits in Campbell County wanting to use the field for softball or baseball teams for children 19 and younger
- Private individuals or for-profit entities in Campbell County requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams for children 19 and younger.
- Individuals and entities based in Wyoming, but outside of Campbell County, requesting reservations for field use by girls softball teams made up of girls 19 and younger.
- Private individuals or for-profit entities based in Wyoming, but outside of Campbell County, requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams for children
- All other individuals or entities requesting reservations for field use by softball or baseball teams regardless of age.
- All other requests for field use for anything other than softball or baseball.
If the conflict still remains, the scheduler must rule in favor of whichever group submitted its request first.
The policy also allows for the formation of a sports commission, a city-appointed community board. If for whatever reason a club or organization takes issue with a scheduling decision, it can appeal to the sports commission.
The other resolution, which was not approved, would have prioritized reservations based on the type of event and how many teams are brought in.
Commissioner Tim Carsrud said he heard from a lot of people on this issue, and that even those who didn’t have kids who play softball were supportive of the policy prioritizing local kids.
“Their taxpayer money went into it as well, even though they don’t have a kid playing,” he said.
City Attorney Sean Brown, who drafted the policy, said the city can go back and look at the policy if other issues come up.
“Nothing is ever perfect, as we put this into practice I’m sure we’re going to find some cracks somewhere that need to be filled in,” he said.
Lundvall said work needs to be done to enhance communication to teams when a practice slot unexpectedly comes available because of a no-show.
Carsrud said the Energy Capital Sports Complex has “been a good use of taxpayer funds,” and the fact that the fields are in such high demand is proof of that.
“I want to encourage (anyone), on any given night, unless it’s raining or snowing, drive out there, that place is packed, and those fields are being used,” he said.
(1) comment
I am still perplexed with the $20 that the Camporee has to pay for exclusive use of the sports complex for 4 days!! That is the total, not per day or per person!! And local residents are excluded during those times.
