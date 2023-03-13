A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his roommate Friday night.
A 53-year-old woman said her roommate, a 56-year-old man, threw her on the couch and began to strangle her. She had injuries on her throat, and she was taken to the hospital to be treated, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
