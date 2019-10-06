A Gillette man arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder late Thursday morning in Casper has been transferred to the Campbell County jail.
Joseph Cruzen, 29, was arrested in Casper at about 11:30 a.m. on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
Cruzen’s ex-wife, 31, called the Gillette Police Department at about 2 a.m. Thursday, saying Cruzen had assaulted her and stabbed her in the neck.
Police found the woman in the 600 block of South Garner Lake Road. She was taken to the emergency room, where she was treated and later released.
Cruzen had left by the time officers arrived, but he was arrested in Casper about nine hours later and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center, Wasson said.
The detention center in Gillette confirmed Saturday morning that he was transported back to Campbell County on Friday afternoon. An arraignment for Cruzen is expected to be scheduled Monday.
In November 2018, Cruzen was given a deferred sentence for strangulation of a household member and placed on five years of supervised probation after a June 2018 incident. He was accused of pushing his now-ex-wife to the floor, injuring her elbow and then getting on top of her and strangling her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.