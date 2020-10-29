Work will soon begin to build two conference rooms in the basement of the Campbell County Courthouse.
Six local contractors bid for the project, and Norton Construction was awarded the contract earlier this month as the lowest bidder, with a bid of $168,750. The project drew interest from five other contractors, including Hladky Construction, Michaels Construction, Van Ewing Construction, S&S Builders and Silvernail Construction.
