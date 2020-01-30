Rehearsals for the Missoula Children's Theater performance were well underway Wednesday night at Central Pavilion.
A group of 124 auditioned for 64 parts on Tuesday. "As far as size goes, this was a large group for sure," Daniel Lafferty said. "And it was a very difficult decision process as everyone that auditioned was really good."
