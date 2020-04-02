Two drive-by parades are planned next week to entertain residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
The parades will be at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday and will pass in front of the Legacy facility. All parade vehicle drivers are asked to meet at the Twin Spruce Junior High parking lot 30 minutes before the parade, then follow the Legacy's transportation van to start the parades.
The route will take parade drivers down Veterans Drive, passing the Legacy at 1000 S. Douglas Highway.
The facility is closed to visitors because of COVID-19.
Campbell County Health said it's a way to connect residents at the Legacy with their loved ones and the community.
CCH hopes it spreads messages of love to its residents during a trying time.
Drivers in the parade are required to stay in their car for the event. The residents will be on balconies and in the courtyard facing Veterans Drive for their scheduled parade viewing.
Residents viewing at 1 p.m. will be from the Birch, Cottonwood and Pine neighborhoods.
Residents viewing at 3 p.m. will be from the Spruce, Aspen and Short-Term Rehab neighborhoods.
The Legacy's staff encourages people to decorate their vehicles. They can honk, wave and yell hello to residents and staff, but also should abide by the 6-foot physical/social distancing rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.