Smashing food is the newest food trend

It seems appropriate after the last few years of pandemic life that the newest craze in the kitchen would be smashing things.
Don’t worry, your glassware is safe. And, no, it has nothing to do with alcohol or drinking too much of it.
Smashed food is trending in kitchens across the country. But it’s hardly a new thing.
You’ve probably heard of “smashed” potatoes, the steakhouse favorite, involving potatoes that are roasted but not quite mashed. What you probably haven’t heard of is smashed cucumbers, smashed apples and smashed beets. There are also smashed radishes and carrots. Honestly, the technique can be used with any firm vegetable.
Smashing food is even more satisfying than it sounds. Not only does it help relieve a little of the chef’s stress, but there are a lot of benefits to it in cooking.
By crushing a vegetable, as opposed to dicing them, compounds in the cells of the vegetable get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor.
The smashing of cucumbers is a traditional technique in Asian cuisine and creates unique textures and flavors. Bashing cukes with a rolling pin bursts them open and allows the dressing to creep into all those cracks and crevices, especially in the softer parts.
To make an Asian cucumber salad, English cucumbers work a little better than the traditional because they are not as watery on the inside, giving them a more intense cucumber flavor. Plus, allowing the cucumbers to rest after salting them draws even more water out of the fruit.
It also increases the surface area allowing the peels in a potato or beet to get crispy edges and keep inside bits tender.
For harder vegetables like potatoes and Brussels sprouts, most recipes will call for a parboil to soften them before smashing them and roasting them.
This method of smashed potatoes may not seem quite as fancy as a mashed potato but it offers variety to not only how you eat them, but when. They can go alongside roasted chicken or stand alone as an appetizer. They can be served at a party or eaten dipped in ranch dressing on the couch in your pajamas while you binge Netflix. Or, better yet, add an egg on top and serve it for breakfast.
Like any technique or recipe, different chefs have different ways of smashing. Food Network’s Trisha Yearwood says to “use the flat side of your knife to lightly smash” the cucumbers in a recipe. Another Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis’, smashes cooked peas with the back of a wooden spoon. A smashed Brussels sprouts recipe says to “flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass.”
Imagine how satisfying it is after a long day of work to smash my cucumbers with a rolling pin.
It makes these recipes a smashing success.
Crispy smashed Brussels sprouts
1 ½ pounds medium to large Brussels sprouts, trimmed (16-18)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning
Zest from 1 large lemon
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Fill a large bowl with ice water.
Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts, reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until just tender when pierced with a skewer, 8 to 10 minutes.
Drain the sprouts and plunge them into the ice bath. Let stand until cool enough to handle. Transfer the sprouts to a clean dish towel and pat dry. Spread them on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat.
Space the sprouts evenly on the pan then flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass. Roast for 10 minutes. Gently flip the flattened sprouts and sprinkle with Parmesan, seasoning and lemon zest. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes more.
Smashed cucumber salad
1 pound cucumbers (4 medium or 2 long English cucumbers)
¾ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cilantro, roughly chopped
¼ cup green onions, sliced
1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 ½ tsp ginger, freshly grated
2 teaspoons soy sauce
½ teaspoon sugar
Bash the cucumbers until they split open on the sides using something heavy like the smooth side of a meat mallet, rolling pin, pestle or even a can. Cut into 1-inch chunks then place in a bowl and sprinkle with salt, toss, leave for 20 minutes.
Drain excess liquid. Shake or mix dressing well. Drizzle over cucumbers, sprinkle with cilantro and green onions. Toss and serve immediately.
