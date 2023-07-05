The cloudy skies and rain didn’t stop scores of locals and visitors from enjoying the Fourth of July events planned throughout Gillette Tuesday.
Competitive nature came out at events ranging from a foot race to mud volleyball and a pie eating contest that took place at Bicentennial Park throughout the day.
Here's who placed the highest at this year’s even
4-Mile Run/Walk
In total, 167 people started the festivities with the Gillette Physical Therapy 4-mile Run/Walk.
Asher Catterall, 27, came in first overall with a time of 23 minutes, 41 seconds. The fastest girls of the day were Kendra Jensen, 15, and Madison Melinkovich, 17, who tied at the line with a time of 30:59.
First place winners, by age group:
Boys, 9-14: Selton Little, 26:23
Boys, 15-19: Connor Phipps, 24:02
Men, 20-24: Noel Miranda, 35:29
Men, 25-29: Asher Catterall, 23:41
Men, 30-34: Jonathan Gallardo, 31:42
Men, 35-39: Josh Richardson, 26:32
Men, 40-44: Sean Brown, 29:08
Men, 45-49: Adam Fredrickson, 28:17
Men, 50-54: Konrad Weibel, 30:11
Men, 55-59: Mike Lynch, 35:35
Men, 60-64: Gerald Sullivan, 55:55
Men, 65-99: Larry Cross, 37:58
Girls, 0-8: Aria Rigsby, 44:30
Girls, 9-14: Katherine Wolfgram, 33:28
Girls, 15-19: Kendra Jensen and Madison Melinkovich, 30:59
Women, 20-24: Karlie Roberts, 57:01
Women, 25-29: Mallory Harper, 34:35
Women, 30-34: Chelsea Gerber, 34:20
Women, 35-39: Becky Madson, 38:54
Women, 40-44: Krista New, 42:08
Women, 45-49: Sonja Brue, 40:27
Women, 50-54: Rita Campbell, 33:47
Women, 55-59: Maria Franz, 1:01:13
Women, 60-64: Claire Carter, 41:57
Women, 65-99: Denise Lubken, 52:52
Strongman/Strongwoman
A few boulder throw offs were needed to break ties in this year's strongman/strongwoman competition. David Hodge took the gold in the men's competition for the second year in a row but not without a little competition from Chris Day. The two needed two boulder throw offs to decide who was crowned the strongest man, after scoring 270 points each. Corey Mayer placed third with 260 points.
Sarah Rhoden earned her spot as the county's strongest woman with 290 points, while Victoria Reyes narrowly beat out third place competitor Loreana Mendenhill in a boulder throw tie breaker.
Pie Eating Contest
Shawn Curtis, Serenity Curtis, Lillia Gerster, Alaina Hudspeth, Anthony Garza and Tiffany O’Neil took top marks in this year’s pie eating competition.
Mud Volleyball
Pit 1 NBA Champs: The Kings
Pit 2 NFL Champs: The Seahawks
Pit 3 MLB Champs: The White Sox
Kids Games
Shira Meyer took first place in the radio flyer 3-in-1 stroll-n-trike.
Zane Steeg won the Go Trax Edge Hoverboard competition.
Rylan Debuer scored first in adjustable roller skates.
Holly Smith scooted to first in the Flow 100 scooter competition and Alex Wright earned the win in the Carve 100 scooter game.
