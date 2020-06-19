Thea Guseman became the first person to apply for the vacant Ward 3 seat on the Gillette City Council vacated when former councilman Shay Lundvall resigned last week.
Guseman submitted her application Friday.
“I live in that ward and I value my neighbors and the people in this community, so I felt like maybe being a voice for them and representing them would be a good idea,” Guseman said. “I don’t think that an opportunity like this comes up very frequently.”
Guseman, a registered nurse at Campbell County Health Hospice, said that she felt compelled to become “civic-minded” and get involved in the political process.
“I think there are a lot of valuable people in our community who are overlooked and deserve recognition,” she said.
For example, most of the City Council members are men, “so I feel like adding another woman into the mix would give a more equal voice,” Guseman said.
“Maybe somebody who holds more liberal views would also add a different dynamic,” she added. “I’m born and raised in (Wright) Wyoming and I feel like being a liberal in Wyoming is not the popular thing and often difficult for people to say even.
"You have to speak in hushed tones and I’m not embarrassed to be liberal. I’m very proud of the wonderful things I think being a liberal represents. I would be happy to bring those things with me.”
Whomever is appointed by the council will serve the rest of Lundvall's term, which is up the end of the year.
The city is accepting applications until noon Tuesday.
