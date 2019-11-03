The man hit by a bullet allegedly fired by D’Marco Jones in September 2018 outside of Mingles Lounge told a jury Friday that he remembered few details of the evening.
George Mitchell, 52, said he’d been drinking beer and tequila — he thought at least 10 shots — at the bar as he celebrated a relative’s going away party and his daughter’s birthday. He’d arrived about 3 p.m. and was still there when the bar closed at 2 a.m.
It was while he waited outside the bar with his daughter and her friend for a ride home that he heard shots and saw bullets hit the building, he testified.
But he said he didn’t see who fired them, he only heard someone outside the bar that night yell, “It’s those black guys,” he said.
Mitchell was hit in the upper right thigh by a bullet at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 2018, outside the bar and was hospitalized overnight.
Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein questioned Mitchell as well as two others Friday to begin to provide evidence that Jones fired a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at those gathered outside Mingles that night after Jones and two of his co-workers allegedly were angered by treatment they received from bar patrons that evening.
Jones, 24, is on trial for attempted first-degree murder.
Mitchell said he didn’t interact with the three cellphone tower workers that evening, but he saw his neighbor arguing with them at one point.
He also said he didn’t remember any altercation that he was involved in — something Jones’ attorney Mitch Damsky referred to in later questioning when he asked Mitchell how he got a black eye and fat lip.
“That I do not know,” Mitchell replied.
He said he also didn’t remember saying any epithets toward the three African Americans while inside the bar, or after he was shot.
But he admitted that he’d recently watched a police body-cam video taken as police were applying a tourniquet to his leg after the shooting, but he didn’t remember using racial slurs.
Damsky asked him to tell the jury what he had said.
“I think I said, ‘That n--- — shot me,’” he said. “Like I said, I don’t remember saying it.”
He said he isn’t a racist, but couldn’t explain why he used the word.
Wirthwein questioned Mitchell about seeing himself on the video use the N-word a couple of times. Mitchell said it embarrassed him and that wasn’t the way he usually referred to African Americans.
“You said something stupid, is that fair?” Wirthwein asked.
“Yes, I guess,” Mitchell replied. “If I remember — I don’t recall, but through the video, yes.”
Tiffany Schneider, who was bartending that night, said that after she and a cocktail waitress closed the bar at 2 a.m., something happened outside. She thought she had locked the door, but Mitchell’s neighbor pushed it open as they were cleaning. He was bloodied and she gave him paper towels to clean up.
“He said he got jumped,” Schneider said.
She went outside and saw that Mitchell also had blood on him. She asked if she needed to call the police. Those in the crowd said no because they were all going home.
She said she went back inside and seconds later heard more banging on the door with Mitchell saying he’d been shot.
“You could smell the gunshots in the air,” she said.
Jones and co-workers Andreas Broach and Tristen Walker arrived in Gillette about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 from Nebraska where they had been working on cellphone towers and got rooms at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. Their boss, Jacob Kohn, said he went straight to bed and didn’t leave until Walker woke him about 2:30 a.m. to say that they needed to go get Broach and Jones, Kohn said Friday.
They drove to the nearby Mingles Lounge, but couldn’t go far because there were police cars everywhere. When they got back to the hotel, the other two were there, he said. He heard Walker and Jones arguing loudly in their room about 30 minutes later.
Prosecutors allege that after an altercation at Mingles, the three workers returned to the hotel, where they tried to get into their job trailer where two AR-15s were kept. Kohn said the guns belonged to a relative of one of the men, but that he thought they had used all the ammunition when they’d last fired them three weeks before.
After failing to get into the trailer, Broach allegedly retrieved a handgun from his room and he and Jones walked back to Mingles, where Jones opened fire, prosecutors said.
The trial is scheduled to resume Monday morning and continue through the week in District Court in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.