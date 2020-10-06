A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment with a firearm, a misdemeanor, after a nearly seven-hour negotiation with officers carried late into the night Monday.
Police responded to a house at 802 Dalbey Ave. at about 5 p.m. after a neighbor reported shots fired.
Two shots were fired before police were called, said Police Lt. Bent Wasson. After the first officers arrived, a third shot was fired near the back of the house.
Officers established surrounded the house and dispersed throughout the neighborhood as negotiators talked to the suspect, who was under the influence of something and barricaded himself inside the home, Wasson said.
Communication between the suspect and negotiators went on until about 11:30 p.m. when the man walked out of his house, was detained by officers and taken to jail.
A search of the house found three 9 mm shell casings and a 9 mm handgun, Wasson said.
The suspect was alone in the house and officers did not find any damaged property.
The man is expected to be arraigned in Circuit Court on Tuesday. Further charges related to the incident are pending, Wasson said.
(0) comments
