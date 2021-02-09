Wyoming recorded 23 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including two more from Campbell County.
There have been 647 COVID-19 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began, including 57 from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
A state Department of Health press release said that one of the Campbell County deaths involved an older man who was hospitalized in another state and died earlier this month. He had health conditions putting him at increased risk of serious illness form the virus.
The other local death happened in late January and involved an adult man who was hospitalized, but it was unclear if he had pre-existing conditions contributing to his death.
Despite the increase in the state’s death toll, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell again Tuesday. The 32 COVID-19 patients in Wyoming marks the state’s lowest count since Oct. 4, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,175
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,467 (77.7%; as of Feb. 7)
- Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
- Second vaccine doses administered: 658 (35.1%; as of Feb. 7)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 469
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 8
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,175
- Number of active cases: 29
- Recoveries: 4,554
- Recoveries in past seven days: 39
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 9
- Number of probables: 7,774
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 587
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,056
- Number of active cases: 797
- New deaths: 23
- Overall deaths: 647
- Hospitalizations today: 32
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,854 (1,185)
Natrona: 5,746 (1,857)
Campbell: 4,175 (469)
Fremont: 3,919 (682)
Albany: 3,468 (364)
Sweetwater: 3,424 (137)
Sheridan: 2,352 (602)
Weston: 526 (92)
Crook: 383 (34)
Johnson: 402 (213)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.