Campbell County law enforcement is taking precautions in response to COVID-19.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office staff is questioning inmates about their health as to whether they have a fever or been in contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms over the last couple of weeks.
The inmates will then be evaluated and if they are sick and/or test positive for the virus, they will be quarantined in a cell reserved for such cases.
“We haven’t needed to at this point,” Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
If an employee feels sick, the Sheriff’s Office requests they stay home, he said, adding that no one has been quarantined as of Monday.
The office also is trying to determine what to do about visits between inmates and their legal counsel, as well as the inmate work program.
“It’s a huge adjustment, not just for law enforcement, but the community as well with the shutting down of schools, shutting down of City Hall,” Matheny said about the impact of the pandemic in Campbell County. “We have to do business differently.”
It seems like the community, state and nation are at a standstill with what is happening, the sheriff said. He hopes, people are using their common sense, are washing their hands, taking care of themselves, not panicking about the situation and “hopefully helping each other out.”
The Gillette Police Department is splitting its investigative staff into two, four-person crews for the foreseeable future. One crew will work Sunday to Wednesday morning while the other will be on duty Wednesday afternoon to Saturday. Crews typically work Monday through Friday.
“There will be no interruption to police services,” Lt. Brent Wasson said. “This is being done to limit exposure to the whole team.”
In addition, residents calling dispatch will be asked whether or not someone in the house is sick or showing signs of the virus.
“It doesn’t determine if we will respond, it just determines how we will respond,” Wasson said.
If someone shows symptoms, “we will do what we can to not make contact with that person inside the house,” he said.
If a call is for something minor, the situation will be taken care of over the phone. But if it is more serious and it requires face-to-face interactions then officers will take precautions that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Prevention. Examples include wearing a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved mask, disposable examination gloves and eye protection.
For an emergency, call 911 and 307-682-5155 for a non-emergency problem.
