A 90-year-old woman was ticketed for destruction of property after putting honey on her son’s door to try to “sweeten” him up.
Her son, 59, called the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon to report his mother had put honey on his door and threw a yard light into his flower bed at his home in the 3000 block of West 4J Road, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.