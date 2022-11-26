The man accused of traveling in the wrong lane of traffic before colliding with a truck and killing the driver has been bound over to District Court for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, waived his preliminary hearing Nov. 18 and was bound over for aggravated vehicular homicide as well as misdemeanor counts of open container in a motor vehicle and marijuana possession, according to court documents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.