Cam-plex was packed for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ mobile food drive Saturday afternoon.
The front of the line was the parking lot of the Wyoming Center, but the queue spilled out of the lot and down Wrangler Road onto Boxelder Road, then went back onto the Cam-plex grounds before spilling out onto Garner Lake Road.
Angelina Duffy would have been in that line, but her truck had recently broken down. She decided to walk to Cam-plex from her home across the railroad tracks. It wasn’t a terribly long walk, but it took her awhile because she’d hurt her leg at work sometime back.
“I figured I’d get in line somehow and figure out how to get home later,” she said.
She’s right on the end of her workman’s comp benefits and her next hearing for that won’t be for some time.
“I’ve spent what money I had left on rent and supplies for the home — dish soap, Clorox, toilet paper — but the food’s pretty scarce. It’s very scary,” she said.
Duffy said she wasn’t sure if she would be allowed to get food since she didn’t come in a car.
“I wasn’t sure, and if they did (turn me down), I’d understand,” she said.
But Myriam Wolcott, programs manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, set some food aside for Duffy, who waited for her ride to show up.
“There’s a story behind each person here. They’re more than just a number,” Wolcott said.
Wolcott and 30 to 40 masked and gloved volunteers, many from Family Life Church, were in the parking lot of the Wyoming Center ready to serve the line, many weeks into layoffs or job furloughs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Law enforcement officers directed traffic while volunteers bagged fruits and vegetables, putting boxes of food into trunks and talking to families as they drove through.
Wolcott said the organization brought enough food to feed 800 families. Each family received 70-75 pounds of food, which included dried goods, frozen food and fresh fruits and vegetables.
The goal of each mobile food pantry is to have no food left at the end of the day, Wolcott said.
Staying safe also was a prime consideration.
The process was designed for there to be limited contact between volunteers and the families in the cars, Wolcott said. They got it down to where volunteers were spending about a minute putting food into each car.
But even with this efficiency, Wolcott wanted to make sure that each person is treated like a human being. She assigned a few volunteers, including Gary Sams and Marty Crump, whose job was to do just that: talk to the families while their cars were being loaded.
Nick Rasse, another volunteer, said there were cars waiting in line at 8 a.m. for the distribution, which was from 1-3 p.m.
“I’ve talked to a lot of families, trying to bless on them, love on them,” he said. “Everyone’s been really smiling and happy and appreciative.”
Rasse, who also teaches history at Thunder Basin High School, said it made him think of the Great Depression.
“I never thought we’d live through something like this, a person waiting four hours for a box of groceries,” he said.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Wolcott is seeing a lot of people who have never waited in line for food before, who have never had to worry about where their next meal was going to come from.
Volunteers Mike and Katie Gettert were strapping on masks and putting on gloves, ready to join the fray.
“We want to help the community,” Katie said. “We’re volunteering wherever we can to help out during the crisis.”
“This is what the church should be doing, being the hands and feet of Christ and taking care of people,” Rasse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.