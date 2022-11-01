Wyoming historian Kylie Louise McCormick will deliver a three-part workshop diving into the Holocaust from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campbell County Public Library.
The base of the workshop comes from Doris Bergen’s burning house metaphor where Bergen compares the Holocaust to “a house burning down with the attitudes in society being the dry timber that made it possible,” according to a library newsletter.
