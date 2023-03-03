Skilled maintenance worker Brooke Roberson paints the 50-yard line on the football field before the Camel’s final home game at Campbell County High School in Gillette on Oct. 14, 2022. The school district has invested in a Turf Tank Pro robot that will take over most of the field painting work in the district.
A robot akin to WALL-E will soon be painting its way across athletic fields in Campbell County.
At a board meeting in early February, trustees approved the lease of the Turf Tank Pro, a robotic field painter. The painter will cost the district an upfront implementation cost of $1,500, along with a subscription of $15,000 a year for six years — a total of $91,500.
