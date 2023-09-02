Nearly 75 years ago, Charles Schultz manned his post on the U.S.S. Wedderburn destroyer ship during the Korean War.
Then about 20 years old, Schultz worked as a machinist’s mate second class in the Navy, maintaining and repairing the machinery that kept the ship functioning for everyone on board. Schultz was enlisted from 1950-1954 and after returning home went into the education field.
He worked as a teacher before becoming the principal at Campbell County High School, ending his tenure in the district with 27 years of experience, his son Michael said.
Throughout his life, Schultz found himself in many different scenarios and positions. But Tuesday morning, the 94-year-old had another first, as he stood wrapped in a quilt featuring the stars and stripes at the Campbell County Senior Center. That morning, he and Michael, both Navy veterans, were honored with Quilts of Valor.
Quilts of Valor can be awarded to any veteran who has been touched by war. It’s a way to recognize those who served their country.
Sandra Hunter, a member of The Material Girls quilting group, said she was told about Schultz’s nomination to receive a Quilt of Valor. Since there’s no direct contact for the award in Gillette that she knows of, the group decided to take charge of putting needle to material.
Hunter said the group received Schultz’s nomination in April or May and have been working on putting together the pieces ever since. Each member pieced together their own section of the quilts before they were all quilted together.
Michael and Hunter both said the moment Tuesday was special.
Hunter was able to recognize Schultz as a veteran, but also as the principal she had when she graduated in 1968.
Michael, who served from 1985-1991 on the U.S.S. Dubuque and U.S.S. Pyro, said the quilts were a thoughtful gift to him and his father and he was especially thankful his dad was recognized. Looking back, it was interesting for him to learn that in his position as a boiler technician second class, he and his father worked in the same area on different ships about 40 years apart.
“When he told me what he did, our jobs were real similar, which was kind of neat,” Michael said. “I worked in the main space and he worked in the main space, too.”
For now, the elder Schultz’ quilt is laid out on the back of a couch in his home. It’s unknown if it’ll move around but the stars and stripes are displayed in all their glory. It’s a reminder of the service he gave to his country and also the gratitude members in the community showed him decades later.
“It was really special,” Michael said, “because he’s pretty humble but the one thing he would speak of being proud about was serving in the military. And he was proud to have served in the Korean War.”
(1) comment
This is truly a labor of love from the community to our combat veterans. I received mine a few years ago, and it is proudly displayed in our den. Congratulations to Mr. Schultz and his son!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.