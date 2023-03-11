Logan Ashton Shuck, of Gillette, graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, after the fall semester. Shuck graduated with an associate of science degree and an undergraduate certificate from the school’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences program.
Emily Acord, of Weston, graduated from Sheridan College at the end of the fall semester with an associate of science in elementary education and associate of science in general studies. She finished both degrees with high honors.
