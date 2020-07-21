The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of a bystander, contained a porch fire on Killdeer Road near Wyodak on Monday evening before firefighters arrived, preventing the blaze from spreading to the home and causing more damage.
“If they hadn’t gotten to it when they did, there’s a chance it could have reached the house,” said Division Chief Dale Izatt.
A 60-year-old neighbor called the fire in. The homeowner, a 61-year-old woman, was not home at the time, but her two dogs were.
When they arrived, deputies saw smoke coming from behind the house and under the back porch where another man was already trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. Deputies assisted the man with spraying the porch and had the fire contained by the time firefighters arrived.
“They actually knocked down the flames,” Izatt said. “It was still smoking and smoldering, but they (firefighters) just came in and fully extinguished it.”
Firefighters took over for the deputies after arriving. The fire did not reach the house and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing, Izatt said.
