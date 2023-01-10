An 18-year-old man who was reported as running around screaming, knocking on doors and setting off a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 2300 Block of Nogales Way was taken to the hospital Monday morning.
A woman of unknown age reported the issues and also alleged that the man committed sexual battery against her, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
