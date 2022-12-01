Former Campbell County School Board chair, now University of Wyoming board member, David Fall greets Stocktrail Elementary School Principal Bertine Bahige before a presentation Tuesday at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette.
Fred McGlaughlin, director of the center for economic geology research in the university's school of energy resources, speaks during a presentation from the University of Wyoming Tuesday at the Pronghorn Center.
Former Campbell County School Board chair, now University of Wyoming board member, David Fall greets Stocktrail Elementary School Principal Bertine Bahige before a presentation Tuesday at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette.
Fred McGlaughlin, director of the center for economic geology research in the university's school of energy resources, speaks during a presentation from the University of Wyoming Tuesday at the Pronghorn Center.
Amid constant growth and change in education, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel asked Gillette community members to reach out with collaborative ideas between the university, Gillette College and other businesses and organizations.
Tuesday evening, Seidel, some University of Wyoming trustees and faculty and Gillette College officials joined in a public event that explained the two entities ongoing collaborations and future outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.