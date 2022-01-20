A mix of clouds and sun. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Workers at two bars thought something fishy was going on Wednesday when a 55-year-old man went into their establishments that morning.
At 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, East Side Liquor staff said the man came in, handed the bartender a bag of fish sticks, ordered a beer, and went to play on the gambling machines, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup. He then broke into one of the machines and took money out of the cash box, then left.
