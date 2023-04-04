After diving into plans for the future, there’s still a chance for a new indoor arena at Cam-plex that would put the facility in the running to host the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2030 and beyond.
Consultants found that there is enough economic potential and national interest to propose an arena but at the moment, they’re still looking into where it would go, said Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles. The indoor arena is one of the questions the city, county and land board face as they form a collective vision for Cam-plex’s future, a vision that he said must be united.
“We have to get back to a point where the city, the county and the land board have one vision for what the future is,” Lyles said at a public forum Thursday, “because if they compete it doesn’t work. It just becomes, ‘we don’t want to fund that special interest’ … There has to be a united vision for the future of Cam-plex.”
At the forum, Joel Feldman with Convention Sports and Leisure International, reviewed the first phase of the Cam-plex master plan, which covered public survey responses to questions about Cam-plex along with a look at the use of Cam-plex specific buildings.
The good news is, the facility is well used. The question is how much use it should have moving forward.
Typically, Feldman said buildings in a multi-event facility should be occupied about 50% to 70% of the time throughout the year for optimum use. At Cam-plex, many of the buildings exceed that standard, resulting in a loss of sales. It sounds counterintuitive, but because of how frequently the facilities are used, staff has to turn away bigger events that are looking for the same time slots.
If not an ice arena, talk of a hotel at Cam-plex or two year-round ice rinks in a separate facility were also in play. The areas could increase venue sales and events in Gillette.
Feldman said that between the survey responses, days in the community and meetings with different entities, more than 500 events were taken into consideration before he gave his recommendations.
What’s in play?
In 2022, the National High School Rodeo Association made it clear that communities wanting to host the NHSFR after 2029 would need indoor arenas.
After reaching out to a number of different national groups, Lyles said the group in charge of the master plan found many willing to commit to coming to Gillette if there was a viable arena.
Feldman said that the agriculture and equestrian communities would like to see a 130-foot by 300-foot show ring along with about 2,000 seats in the stands.
He added that although Cam-plex has an arena that size now, it’s booked so often it doesn’t have dates available for national events.
“This is the type of profile we’re looking for what it is that we need to design and develop and be able to capture this market,” he said.
As far as the ice arena goes, Lyles said Cam-plex would be in charge of setting aside ground for a building that could be developed later on by organizations like Parks and Rec. By having the space to hold not one but two games at a time, the venue could be opened to more tournaments and the Spirit Hall Ice Arena could be used for additional trade shows or sports tourism.
“The larger driver there is sports tourism and being able to get in basketball and soccer courts that the ice is preventing us from bringing in right now,” Lyles said.
Polls across the state show a growing interest and participation in hockey, Feldman said, but tournament directors have also said that one ice rink wouldn’t be enough to host the tournaments and attract more teams.
Given the popularity of the Wyoming Center, Feldman touched on the idea of adding an on-site or nearby hotel within walking distance of the center to cater to the convention and trade show sector.
“Ideally, having a hotel physically connected to the Wyoming Center or other spaces on the complex is the ideal scenario,” Feldman said. “With multipurpose event centers like Cam-plex, in many cases, you don’t have that asset on-site.”
He said Gillette has the unique ability to not only bring in the agricultural and equestrian market but also the state, region and nationwide trade shows.
Since completing the first phase, the group has moved onto the second phase of the plan, focusing on figuring out the costs versus the gains of the recommendations: What’s worth the investment while bringing revenue and stability?
Lyles said the goal is to have more public forums about every month to month and a half. By mid-July, he believes one recommendation will rise to the top before the complete vision is presented in August. His stance is focused on the future but also retaining what Cam-plex provides for Gillette.
“I don’t want to get rid of local events just to chase more profitable business,” he said. “Either way we can be very successful but it’s very important to me that it’s not losing being a community center.”
