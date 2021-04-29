A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of eluding and operating a motorcycle without registration Thursday morning.
The suspect was driving a white motorcycle when it was caught speeding down Westover Road near Overdale Drive. Officers observed he had no registration, but when asked to stop, the man refused and got onto Interstate 90 and rode eastbound, which was when police stopped the pursuit and the Wyoming Highway Patrol picked it up, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
