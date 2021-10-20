The Campbell County Health operations are stretching further into the northeastern corner of Wyoming.
CCH is leasing space for a family medicine clinic in Hulett, inside of the Red Bluff Medical Center. The Campbell County health care system entered into a three-year agreement with Crook County Medical Foundation to lease the space, according to a CCH press release.
