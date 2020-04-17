A great blue heron stands on the banks of the Gillette Fishing Lake after skewering a fish with his beak. Bobbing his head a few times, the heron dislodged the fish from his beak, caught it in its mouth and swallowed it whole.
A snow storm rolled through Gillette on Thursday afternoon, bringing whiteout conditions and a constant downpour for a time to the formerly sunny skies.
While shoppers at Walmart were forced to shield their eyes as they pushed through the onslaught of snow to get to their cars, someone that wasn't deterred by the snow was a heron at the Gillette Fishing Lake.
