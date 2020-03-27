Campbell County may now only have one confirmed case of COVID-19 and hasn’t had any since that case was announced March 20, but that doesn’t mean local people need to be any less vigilant in working to not spread the virus.
In a guest column in today’s News Record, Campbell County Health CEO Andy Fitzgerald says precautions like staying home and social distancing aren’t buzz words, they’re things that can “save lives.”
He also said those with cavalier attitudes about the coronavirus who don’t believe there’s a serious threat endanger the entire community.
“If you insist on living as though nothing is wrong, you have decided to be part of the problem instead of part of the solution,” Fitzgerald said.
He said the reason the repeated pleas from federal, state and local health officials regarding COVID-19 seem desperate is because the threat is real and desperate.
“I am not an alarmist,” he said. “In fact, I’m nearly a hopeless optimist, but not today.
“Today, I am sounding the alarm to all of you that the enemy is at the gates, but you just can’t see them. They are there lurking in your co-workers, in your healthy-looking friends and in a host of people you come in contact with in your everyday encounters.”
The sacrifices Americans are being asked to make, particularly to personal freedoms, haven’t been asked for generations, which makes them more difficult to enforce. Fitzgerald said the breakdown in systems is evident in Italy, where the virus has run basically unchecked.
“Italy was slow to respond, and its citizens were slow to appreciate or even believe the scope of the problem,” he said. “The last place you want to be in this fight is trying to play catch-up.”
Read Fitzgerald’s full guest column on Page A3.
70 confirmed cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has jumped to 70 as of Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The increase comes after beginning the morning at 56 cases.
With 1,041 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 239 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
In Campbell County, the count remains at a single case, a positive result announced March 20 of an adult woman who was not hospitalized.
Campbell County has so far had 118 tests completed at the state lab and has 22 tests awaiting results.
Fremont and Laramie counties each lead the state with 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by Teton County with 10. Natrona has eight, and with a new case announced Friday morning, Sheridan’s count is up to five.
Of the 70 cases in Wyoming, the WDH also reports that 17 have already recovered and there have so far been no COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.