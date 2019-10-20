Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening. Then clearing late. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening. Then clearing late. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Vanessa Silva, 17, from far left, Sherry Pierson, Florence Watt, 12, and Amber Jordan meet Friday before taking their places in The Realm of Darkness, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County’s haunted house. There were plenty of screams and scares on opening night.
Vanessa Silva, 17, from far left, Sherry Pierson, Florence Watt, 12, and Amber Jordan meet Friday before taking their places in The Realm of Darkness, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County’s haunted house. There were plenty of screams and scares on opening night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.